This Saturday you are invited to have your car washed by The Dyess We Care Team at their All American Carwash. Donations up to $2,500 will be matched by Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Abilene.

Proceeds benefit the Dyess First Sergeants’ Warm Heart program, providing immediate funding to Airmen in emergency situations.

All American Carwash

Fox Coffee

4574 S 14th St.

Saturday, July 15th

11:00 am – 4:00 pm