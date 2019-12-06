Dyess We Care Team taking Christmas donations for veterans

The Dyess We Care Team tells us how you can help veterans have a Merry Christmas this season.

Operation Special Santa
Bring Donations to Black Box Pizza
4001 John Knox Dr.
Donations needed by December 18th
dyesswecareteam.com
Find them on Facebook

