Early bidding open for 2022 West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction

The 52nd Annual 2022 Telethon and Auction benefitting The West Texas Rehab Center is just weeks away. We get a look at some of this year’s auction items and learn why this is a show you don’t want to miss!

West Texas Rehab Telethon/Auction

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, January 22nd

WestTexasRehab.org

2022 Telethon Facts:

The date is January 22 nd and is televised live from the Abilene Convention Center at 7:00 P.M.

and is televised live from the Abilene Convention Center at 7:00 P.M. Television stations in Abilene (KRBC), San Angelo (KSAN), Corpus Christi (KZTV), Midland/Odessa (KOSA), Lubbock (KLBK), Amarillo (KFDA), Waco/Temple/Bryan (KXXV/KRHD), & Wichita Falls/Lawton, OK (KSWO) carry the show live.

In addition to the telethon, an annual internet auction of over 500 items of merchandise and services provided by friends and businesses, in over 19 categories, with a retail value of over half a million dollars, will be open and taking bids (as of December 10 th ) at WestTexasRehab.org or by downloading the Handbid app and searching for “Rehab 2022 Telethon”. Bids will be accepted until midnight on January 22 nd . Auction items will be on display at the Abilene Convention Center beginning at 6 pm on the January 22 nd . Be sure to check the auction often as new items are added daily!

) at WestTexasRehab.org or by downloading the and searching for “Rehab 2022 Telethon”. Bids will be accepted until midnight on January 22 . Auction items will be on display at the Abilene Convention Center beginning at 6 pm on the January 22 . Be sure to check the auction often as new items are added daily! An auction television show featuring all the items, will air in Abilene and San Angelo from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. on the night of the telethon. The online auction ends at midnight on January 22nd. Thank you to KRBC in Abilene and KSAN in San Angelo for being our television sponsors.

for being our television sponsors. The show will again be streaming live from anywhere in the world at WestTexasRehab.org.

Corporate Partnersare Capital Farm Credit, Black Plumbing & Maverick Saw Cutting and Core Drilling , RHS Construction , and Ekdahl Nelson Real Estate .Our tote board sponsor is Decker Capital Partners , auction sponsor is Hanner Chevrolet, phone bank sponsor is Vexus Fiber , check presentation sponsor is Zach, Lou and Robert O. Briley, and our concession sponsor is Red Chain Feeds. Host Hotel is the Courtyard by Marriott Abilene Northeast and Townplace Suites by Marriott, Abilene, Northeast.

, , and .Our tote board sponsor is , auction sponsor is phone bank sponsor is , check presentation sponsor is and our concession sponsor is Host Hotel is the The telethon and auction raises more than one million dollars making it possible for the West Texas Rehabilitation Center to serve more than 650 patients each day regardless of their financial circumstance.

This year Sawyer Brown and Gabby Barrett will be our featured entertainers.

and will be our featured entertainers. Charlie Chase , longtime co-host of the popular “Crook and Chase” talk show on the Nashville Network will return to anchor the Rehab 2022 host desk. Charlie joined the telethon in 2000.

, longtime co-host of the popular “Crook and Chase” talk show on the Nashville Network will return to anchor the Rehab 2022 host desk. Charlie joined the telethon in 2000. Red Steagall and The Boys in the Bunkhouse will be with us again this year.

will be with us again this year. Ariel Hutchins, an up and coming Texas country artist will join us for her 1 st time on the Telethon.

an up and coming Texas country artist will join us for her 1 time on the Telethon. ESPN Rodeo reporter and Wrangler representative Jennifer Douglas Smith and Abilene native Braid Blanks will be live with our patient stories and interviews from stage.

and Abilene native will be live with our patient stories and interviews from stage. Brad Maule (General Hospital) will also be participating .

(General Hospital) will also be participating Our friends at Red Chain Feed will be selling BBQ sandwiches in the exhibit hall.

will be selling BBQ sandwiches in the exhibit hall. REHAB 2022 is engaging in social media– Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, like never before. We have a special hashtag that we would like you to use when you post about REHAB 2022. It is #WestTexasRehab . Our Instagram is westtexasrehab, our Twitter handle is @WestTXRehab and our Facebook page is West Texas Rehab Center.

. Our Instagram is westtexasrehab, our Twitter handle is @WestTXRehab and our Facebook page is West Texas Rehab Center. West Texas Rehab was established in 1953 as a private non-profit outpatient rehabilitation center and has become one of the largest, most comprehensive facilities of its kind in the nation. In 2021, we saw over 650 patients each day and worked with over 900 physicians who recognize the exceptional care their patients receive.

West Texas Rehab, which operates facilities in Abilene, San Angelo and Ozona, will celebrate its 69th year in 2022.

Scan the QR code to see auction items