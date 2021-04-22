Employers seek to hire new workers at Hire Now Job Fair

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local employers are ready to hire new workers. You can connect and find work next week at The Hire Now Job Fair at The Rose Park Activity Building.

Hire Now Job Fair
Rose Park Activity Building
Wednesday, April 28th
11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories