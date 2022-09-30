This weekend The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest in Abilene kicks off their 2022-2023 Chamber Music Concert Series with the world-renowned acapella group New York Polyphony. The concert series is a tradition going back for fourteen seasons offers glorious music performed by local professionals and world-renowned artists at no cost to the Abilene community.

The chuch says these concerts are a gift to all listeners and are made possible through generous donations.

Each concert will be livestreamed and recorded so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful performances anywhere you may be.

2022 – 2023 Heavenly Rest Chamber Music Concert Series

New York Polyphony

Sunday, October 2 – 5pm

Karen Ballew & The Deer’s Cry

Saturday, October 22 – 7pm

Gerhart Song Sessions

All Souls’ Eucharist

Sunday, November 6 – 5pm

Serayah Peters, soprano

with Abigail Payne, piano

Saturday, November 12 – 5pm

“A Baroque Christmas”

Sunday, December 9 – 5pm

Halle Puckett, piano

Sunday, January 15 – 5pm

Scott Dettra, harpsichord

with Eric Smith, cello

Sunday, February 19 – 5pm

Jeffrey Cottrell, trombone & euphonium

Sunday, March 26 – 5pm

Patchwork Passion

Sunday, April 2 – 5pm

Choral Evensong

Sunday, May 7 – 5pm

The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest

602 Meander St.

(325) 677-2091

heavenlyrestabilene.org