This weekend The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest in Abilene kicks off their 2022-2023 Chamber Music Concert Series with the world-renowned acapella group New York Polyphony. The concert series is a tradition going back for fourteen seasons offers glorious music performed by local professionals and world-renowned artists at no cost to the Abilene community.
The chuch says these concerts are a gift to all listeners and are made possible through generous donations.
Each concert will be livestreamed and recorded so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful performances anywhere you may be.
2022 – 2023 Heavenly Rest Chamber Music Concert Series
New York Polyphony
Sunday, October 2 – 5pm
Karen Ballew & The Deer’s Cry
Saturday, October 22 – 7pm
Gerhart Song Sessions
All Souls’ Eucharist
Sunday, November 6 – 5pm
Serayah Peters, soprano
with Abigail Payne, piano
Saturday, November 12 – 5pm
“A Baroque Christmas”
Sunday, December 9 – 5pm
Halle Puckett, piano
Sunday, January 15 – 5pm
Scott Dettra, harpsichord
with Eric Smith, cello
Sunday, February 19 – 5pm
Jeffrey Cottrell, trombone & euphonium
Sunday, March 26 – 5pm
Patchwork Passion
Sunday, April 2 – 5pm
Choral Evensong
Sunday, May 7 – 5pm
The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest
602 Meander St.
(325) 677-2091
heavenlyrestabilene.org