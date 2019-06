Evening of fun and fireworks planned at Festival Gardens July 4th

The biggest fireworks show in Abilene is just around the corner. We learn what fun you can find July 4th at Festival Gardens for The WesTex Connect 12th Annual Fireworks Spectacular.



WesTex Connect 12th Annual Fireworks Spectacular

Nelson Park- Festival Gardens

Thursday, July 4th

4:00 PM- Parking Lot Opens

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM- Zoo Admission

6:00 PM- Big Country 1 Flyover

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM- Sharon’s BBQ Dinner

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM- Music Provided by KASNradio.com

9:30 PM – 10:00 PM- Children’s Fireworks Show *Children’s Ticket Required for Interactive Entrance (limited to first 125 Children) ages 3-11

10:00 PM- Fireworks Spectacular

(325) 794-1717