It’s officially fall and The NCCIL is getting into the season. We find out what they have lined up this month.

Thursday, October 12th – Art Walk, Raúl Colón’s opening, The NCCIL will have a project for families to enjoy. 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Colón visit The NCCIL later in the month on October 26th for a Special Nights at the NCCIL and weekend of events.

Saturday, October 14th – Start back of Family Fun Saturday. Project in the studio for families. 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. This event is always FREE.

Tuesday, October 17th – Family Fun Pumpkin Painting. The NCCIL will host Ross Bennett, The Pumpkin Man with his trailer of pumpkins. This event is FREE for members or $10 each.

Friday, October 20th, – E.A.S.L. This is our pre-school event that includes songs, book readings and art. 9:30 am – 10:30 am

October at The NCCIL

102 Cedar St.

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org