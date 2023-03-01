The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature has a month of fun planned this March. We learn about ArtWalk, Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, and Family Fun Spring Break.

The NCCIL is partnering with the Abilene Public Library to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday! The celebration will have a fine art project in the art studio and storybook readings at 10:30 am and 11:30 am. This event is FREE to the public!

Family Fun Spring Break will be March 14th – 17th from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm each day. Registration is $15.00/day per family or FREE to NCCIL members. Families can join the NCCIL for the perfect “stay-cation.” Every day during spring break, the NCCIL will host unique fine art activities, coupled with one-of-a-kind interactions with organizations from around town. With daily themes such as Space, Music, Transportation and Dinos, Dragons & Sharks, there will be something for everyone.

Dr. Suess’s Birthday

NCCIL

102 Cedar St.

Saturday, March 4th

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Free to the public

Family Fun Spring Break

NCCIL

102 Cedar St.

March 14th – 17th

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm each day

$15/Day per family

Free to NCCIL Members

