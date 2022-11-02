The nationally observed Children’s Book Week is November 7th – 11th. The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature will have Facebook live storybook readings on Tuesday and Thursday, a fine art project in the NCCIL art studio on Wednesday afternoon, and a social media challenge happening all week.

Children’s Book Week

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

November 7th – 11th

Facebook: National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

And on November 17th your are invited to join a night of creativity for Nights at the NCCIL. Participants can learn about hand lettering, wax seals, and other fun ways to make your Christmas card envelopes stand out!

Nights at the NCCIL: Christmas Card Envelopes

Thursday, November 17th

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

nccil.org