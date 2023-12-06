December is bringing plenty of holiday fun to The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. We find out what they have planned.
Every Saturday in December-
Family Fun Saturdays
Feature a different ornament from one of our books. On December 9th you can make an ornament inspired by Dr. Seuss’s, How the Grinch stole Christmas.
Thursday, December 14th-
Art Walk | 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Art show for ATEMS High School.
Friday, December 15th-
E.A.S.L. – Preschool Programming | 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Songs, storytime, sensory bins and Oliver Jeffers inspired crayon art project
Saturday, December 23rd-
Special Family Fun Saturday featuring the book that started the NCCIL, Santa Calls.
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
102 Cedar St.
(325) 673-4586
nccil.org