December is bringing plenty of holiday fun to The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. We find out what they have planned.

Every Saturday in December-

Family Fun Saturdays

Feature a different ornament from one of our books. On December 9th you can make an ornament inspired by Dr. Seuss’s, How the Grinch stole Christmas.

Thursday, December 14th-

Art Walk | 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Art show for ATEMS High School.

Friday, December 15th-

E.A.S.L. – Preschool Programming | 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Songs, storytime, sensory bins and Oliver Jeffers inspired crayon art project

Saturday, December 23rd-

Special Family Fun Saturday featuring the book that started the NCCIL, Santa Calls.

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org