Writer/director Del Shores is coming back to the Big Country next week. We learn about the Winters native and how you can attend a screening of his 2017 movie A Very Sordid Wedding at a special fundraiser for Big Country AIDS Resources.
A Very Sordid Evening
The Paramount Abilene
352 Cypress St.
Friday, February 18th
6:15 pm Doors Open
6:45 pm Opening Remarks
7:00 pm Showing of the Film
9:00 pm Live Auction and Questions for the Cast
Tickets $10 – $75
VIP admission $250
VIP tickets include reception/drinks/food at the local following the event with Del Shores, Ann Walker, Emerson Collins and Jess Cagle
Learn more about this event and Big Country AIDS Resources at bcartx.com