Writer/director Del Shores is coming back to the Big Country next week. We learn about the Winters native and how you can attend a screening of his 2017 movie A Very Sordid Wedding at a special fundraiser for Big Country AIDS Resources.

A Very Sordid Evening

The Paramount Abilene

352 Cypress St.

Friday, February 18th

6:15 pm Doors Open

6:45 pm Opening Remarks

7:00 pm Showing of the Film

​9:00 pm Live Auction and Questions for the Cast

Tickets $10 – $75

VIP admission $250

VIP tickets include reception/drinks/food at the local following the event with Del Shores, Ann Walker, Emerson Collins and Jess Cagle

Learn more about this event and Big Country AIDS Resources at bcartx.com