Final week to see Grace Museum exhibit on Texas women’s suffrage

100 years ago, Congress passed the 19th Amendment and sent it to the states to ratify. Texas would become the first state in the South to do so on June 28, 1919. Learn more about the 27-year campaign for woman suffrage in Texas at The Grace Museum in Abilene where “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” a Humanities Texas traveling exhibition, will be on display through July 6.

CITIZENS AT LAST: THE WOMAN SUFFRAGE MOVEMENT IN TEXAS

The Grace Museum proudly presents “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” an exhibition produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Citizens at Last” is

made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 ended the woman suffrage movement and represented a great victory for American women in their quest for the right to vote as U.S. citizens. Texas was the first state in the

South to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment, a landmark moment for all who took place in the struggle for representation. “Citizens at Last” focuses on the twenty-seven-year campaign for woman suffrage in Texas with panel topics covering the national beginnings

of the movement, early Texas leaders, anti-suffrage sentiments, efforts to amend the Texas Constitution, primary suffrage, and, finally, the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.

Based on the book Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas and on an earlier exhibition of the same name by the Woman’s Collection at Texas Woman’s University Library, the exhibition uses

archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards and texts to illustrate the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.