Nights at the NCCIL: Water Marbling

September 7th 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Come learn the joys of marbling in this hands-on workshop taught by Beth Joy!

We’ll provide all the snacks, drinks, and art supplies you will need to complete a unique and beautiful work of art. All you have to do is register through the link below, and show up! (Bonus points for bringing a friend!)

$35 a ticket or $25 for educators and NCCIL Members.

EASL

September 8th 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Every Artist Starts Little or “E.A.S.L.” is a FREE monthly preschool program, September through April, with the goal of inspiring literacy and creativity at the most fundamental stages of growth. E.A.S.L. will provide parents with a chance to expose their preschool aged child to art and literature once a month with a book reading, sensory play, music, and fine art project designed to refine motor skills and development.

Fine Arts Fiesta: Fine Art Teacher Appreciation Reception at ArtWalk

September 14th 5:30 am – 8:00 pm

A reception at ArtWalk to celebrate all Abilene Area Fine Art Educators during national Fine Arts Teacher Appreciation Week. Art, Music, and Theatre teachers are invited to join us in the NCCIL Art Studio for drinks, a nacho bar, and door prizes throughout the evening!

Learn more and register for these events at nccil.org