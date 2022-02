The annual Fire and Ice Feast is coming up in Buffalo Gap. We learn how you can get great food while supporting the Buffalo Gap, Jim Ned, Lawn, and Moro Volunteer Fire Departments.

Fire and Ice Feast 2022

Old Settlers Grounds

Buffalo Gap, TX

Saturday, February 26th- Cook off and Cornhole Tournament

Sunday, February 27th- Gates open at 11:00 am

fireandicefeast.com