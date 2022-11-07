For over 40 years, the First Methodist Church of Cross Plains has held their Lord’s Acre fundraiser on the second Saturday in November. This year, Lord’s Acre is on November 12th. Doors will open at 9:00 AM for the Little Store featuring a variety of homemade sweets, jams, jellies, and crafts. A Silent Auction with a variety of crafts and other items will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

In the evening, you can savor a turkey dinner including dressing, giblet gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, roll, and dessert for $8. Takeout meals start at 4:30 PM, and dining in the church’s Fellowship Hall begins at 5:00 PM.

The Live Auction begins at 6:30 PM. You can bid on quilts, pillows, aprons, fancy cakes, pies, and breads, handmade crosses and jewelry, catered meals, an oryx hunt and a variety of other items.

The purpose of the Lord’s Acre fundraiser is to raise moneys to support local missions, service agencies, missionaries, and other charitable organizations. Each year, because of the Lord’s Acre, the church donates thousands of dollars to 4 local volunteer fire departments and volunteer EMS, the Cross Plains Public Library, the Cross Plains Food Pantry, the Cross Plains Senior Center, the Cross Plains Cancer Walk, Aldersgate Enrichment Center in Early, along with scholarships for graduating seniors and other service organizations. The goal each year is to give away all of the profits that the church receives from the Lord’s Acre.

Lord’s Acre

First Methodist Church of Cross Plains

1000 N. Main St.

Saturday, November 12th

Doors Open at 9:00 am

crossplainsmethodist.org