Taylor County Throwdown

The Fieldhouse

1609 Cottonwood St.

Saturday, November 11th

8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Registration: $415 for a team of 4

Learn more and register here

The Taylor County Throwdown (TCT) is a one day fitness competition for RX, Intermediate, and Novice co-ed teams of 4 (2 Males, 2 Females). This competition is being held The Fieldhouse in Abilene on November 11th! All workouts are programmed by 8X CrossFit Games athlete Roy Gamboa and 3 time Fittest Mom in America Arielle Loewen will be in attendance! The competition offers cash prizes for RX Podium finishers. Additional prizes awarded to all podium finishers in each division.

There are only 10 team spots available per division, so don’t get caught sleeping when it’s time to register. Tag your teammates and get ready to have some fun! Early bird registration will open on Monday, August 7th @ 12pm CST.

RX:

-Snatch/Clean & Jerk

-50/35# DBs

-Toes to bar

-Bar Muscle-Ups

-Double Unders

-Box Jump Overs (24/20″)

Intermediate:

-Snatch/Clean & Jerk

-50/35# DBs

-Toes to bar

-Chest to Bar Pull Ups

-Double Unders

-Box Jump Overs (24/20″)

Novice:

-Snatch/Clean & Jerk

-35/20# DBs

-Hanging Knee Raises

-Pull Ups

-Single Unders

-Box Jump or Step Overs (24/20″)

Donating to a cause-

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Special Olympics the mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Celebrity guests-

Arielle Loewen 3x Fittest Mom in America (’21, ’22, & ’23), 3rd Fittest Woman in America.

Workouts programmed by Roy Gamboa 8x Crossfit Games Athlete