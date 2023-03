This Friday The Food Bank of West Central Texas is celebrating 40 years of Fighting hunger and feeding hope in our community. We learn about the history of the food bank and what they have planned for their big celebration.

Food Bank of West Central Texas 40th Anniversary Party

5505 N. 1st St

Friday, March 17th

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm

To RSVP Email- james@fbwct.org

Facebook Event

Food Bank of West Central Texas Website