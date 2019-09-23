Fourth and final Over The Edge Fundraiser this Saturday

News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters:

Who: Big Brothers Big Sisters

What: Over the Edge

When: Saturday, September 28th

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Tower, 500 Chestnut

Event website: www.bbbstx.org/overtheedge

Big Brothers Big Sisters is taking fundraising to new heights for a fourth year! Over the Edge is a unique event, providing

participants the thrilling, once in a life time chance of rappelling down the 20-story Enterprise Tower in a completely

safe environment. Participants will make their descent from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. Food

trucks will be available to spectators. All are welcome to come out and join in the excitement of this event!

Interviews with agency staff, participants, board members and matches are welcome before or during the event on

Saturday.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported

1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Over The Edge is a special events company that provides signature events for non-profit organizations around the world. Business

leaders, individuals and community members are invited to raise donations in exchange for the experience of going over the edge of

a prominent building. This unique event generates front page news, raises thousands of dollars and provides participants with a

once-in-a-lifetime experience. Over The Edge is responsible for all technical aspects of the event including the insurance, professional

staff and rappelling equipment. In addition, OTE provides a comprehensive Fundraising Manual to conduct a successful fund raising

event. Our mission is to create a legacy with a 10 year goal to help non-profit organizations throughout North America raise $50

million dollars.