This Saturday Abilene Community Theatre is partnering with local organizations to provide entertainment and education. The event will host speakers representing organizations the theatre calls Angels in the Big Country such as The Big Country AIDS Resources Center (BCAR), Exodus Metropolitan Community Church, The Abilene Recovery Council, The Abilene Pride Alliance (APA), and Serenity House.

The event will also feature drag performances by Cecilia Ford, Lady PT, and special guest Mystique Summers of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2. The event is to promote The Abilene Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama Angels In America: Millennium Approaches. Tickets for the play will available for the discounted price of $10 at the event. This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, and the City of Abilene.

Guest speakers:

Scottie Shelton – Exodus Metropolitan Community Church

Trina Nelson, Tresha Miller, Randa Russell – Serenity House

James Wagstaff – Big Country AIDs Resourses (BCAR)

Cindy Frazier – Abilene Recovery Council

Blaine Beyer – Abilene Pride Alliance

Hosts/Performers:

Cecilia Ford – Host and performer

Adrian Johnson – Co-Host

Zalieah Reignz Paris – Performer

Davina D’Onyx – Performer

Lady PT – Performer

Mystique Summers – Season 2 contestant of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Doors open at 6:30 PM

There will be free STI testing in ACT’s black box theatre next door to the main building.

Show starts at 7:30pm – 10:00pm with one intermission

Angels in the Big Country

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

August 6th, 2022

Doors Open: 6:30 pm

Event Begins: 7:30 pm

Free and Family Friendly

abilenecommunitytheatre.org