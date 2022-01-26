The Abilene Public Library is partnering with The Big Country Master Gardeners this February to help give your garden an advantage in 2022. We learn how you can learn to start irrigating your gardens more effectively and efficiently. You will also learn how to choose the right location to plant, how to select your veggies, how to prepare the soil, as well as when and how to plant.

Irrigation with the Big Country Master Gardeners

Abilene Public Library

202 Cedar St.

Friday, February 11th

10:00 am – 11:00 am

(325) 676-6025

abilenetx.gov/apl