The Paramount Theatre is bringing a fresh update to a literary classic to the stage this weekend. We meet the cast of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools…that the high-stakes game of love?

Pride and Prejudice

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

September 21st – 23rd at 7:30 pm

September 24th at 2:00 pm

paramountabilene.com