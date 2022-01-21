Friends for Life seeking volunteers and a pirate impersonator

Friends for Life is looking for volunteers. We learn about their mission to provide services to help the elderly and people with disabilities and how you can help.

A Local Charity Throws a Very ‘Pirate’ Christmas for a Special Someone

One particular volunteer they are in search of is a Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator. In 2016 a local pirate brought a Christmas surprise to one of Friends for Life’s clients giving her a lasting memory. That client now recovering from Covid-19 is in need of a new Captain Jack to brighten her day.

Friends for Life Abilene Office
400 Oak St. Suite 170
(325) 672-2635
friendsforlife.org

