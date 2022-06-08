The Abilene Convention Center will soon be filled with books, movies, video games, and more for the Friends of The Abilene Public Library’s Annual Book Sale. We learn how you can stock up on summer entertainment.

Annual Book Sale, Running June 16-19, 2022

One of the most anticipated Friends’ events is the Book Sale where the Abilene Convention Center (1100 N. 6th St.) is transformed into one of the biggest book sales around. Admission is free and the proceeds benefit the Abilene Public Library.

PREVIEW SALE (FRIENDS’ MEMBERS ONLY)

Thursday, June 16; 5:00PM – 8:00PM

Open to current members of the Friends of the Library who will get the first chance at purchasing from the collection this year. If you’re not a member, arrive early on this evening at the Convention Center and purchase a membership at the door.

OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Friday, June 17; 10:00AM – 7:00PM

Saturday, June 18; 10:00AM – 5:00PM

Everyone is welcome to the Convention Center to purchase materials from the collection. There’s something for everyone at the sale so come out ready to find some great titles.

BAG-O-BOOKS SALE

Sunday, June 19; 1:00PM – 4:00PM

During the final day of the sale, $6 will get you a bag where you can take as many books as you can fit into it. All bags will be provided. Don’t miss out on your last chance to snag some great deals.

