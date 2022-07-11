This Saturday Garageband Woodstock will hold their 12th annual concert and this year they’re going bigger than ever. We learn how moving to The Taylor County Coliseum is bringing more room, bigger stage, bigger dance floor to the annual event benefitting New Horizons.

Garageband Woodstock

Taylor County Expo Center

Saturday, July 16th

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Music starts at 6:30 pm

Get Tickets at:

1517 Petroleum Drive

$30 in advance

$35 at the door

$250 for a table and 10 tickets

garagebandwoodstock.com