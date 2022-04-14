Garth Brooks is going back on tour to stadiums across the country including AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 am but you can join the waiting room at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks at 9AM CT tomorrow for a chance to be first in line for seats.
We talk with Garth about going back on the road, the fans, and country music in a one-on-one interview.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour
AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Saturday, July 30th
7:00 pm
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 am
Online waiting room opens at 9:00 am
1-877-654-2784
ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
The Ticketmaster app
ALL SEATS RESERVED
TICKET PRICE: $77.53 + $7.25 Service Charge + $3.00TT + $7.17 Tax = $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE
*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK
*ALL COVID RULES APPLY
Fans should go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.