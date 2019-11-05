Get equipped for lawn care with Smith Outdoor Power Equipment

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No Shave November is here and KTAB is holding a contest for you to show off your beards. The winner will receive a prize package with gifts from Smith Outdoor Power Equipment, The Green Room, Abilene Gun Works, The Kings Barbers, The Leaf, and Abilene Axe Company.

We visit Smith Outdoor Power Equipment to see what tools they have to help you keep your lawn looking great.

Smith Outdoor Power Equipment
1801 Butternut St.
Mon-Fri: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
(325) 672-6611
smithoutdoorpowerequipment.com
Find them on Facebook

Enter our No Shave November contest here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Want to be a guest on KTAB 4U?

Fill out my online form.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss