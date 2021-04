Get geared up for warm weather at Academy Sports + Outdoors

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene is hosting a new event to help support local children. We learn how you can take part in their golf tournament.

Kids Need Kiwanis Golf TournamentAbilene Country Club (North)4039 S. TreadawayFriday, April 30th$150 per player$600 per team 4 person scramble with shotgun startRegistrations due by April 22ndRegister Here