No Shave November is here and KTAB is holding a contest for you to show off your beards. The winner will receive a prize package with gifts from The Kings Barbers, Smith Outdoor Power Equipment, The Green Room, Abilene Gun Works, The Leaf, and Abilene Axe Company.



We visit The Kings Barbers to see how they can treat you like a king.

The Kings Barbers

173 Walnut St.

Mon-Fri: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

(325) 704-8518

thekingsbarbers.com

