Get WILD about summer with the NCCIL

The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature is helping you get WILD about summer with some fun camps.

Entering Grades 1st-3rd: July 29 – August 2, 9 am-12 pm

Students will be exposed to diverse techniques of art and express themselves through a variety of media. This dynamic camp experience will encourage students to explore and discover their own creativity through collaboration, responding to literature, and personal creations.

Entering Grades 4th-6th: June 10 – June 14, 9 am-12 pm

Students will experience a variety of media, projects, and creative activities. Along with great literature, students will merge colors, creativity, and collaboration for an engaging and exciting camp experience!

Space is limited, so sign up now!

Click here to register!