Saturday, April 9th the Abilene Education Foundation’s college advising program known as C.O.O.L. (College Offers Opportunities for Life) will host a conference to help young ladies prepare for their future.

“You Grow, Girl” will give girls in 6th – 12th grades a set of tools to help them build their futures. The day includes interactive workshops, motivational speaking, large group activities and a customized tour from Texas State Technical College.

The Lift Center

2034 Quantum Loop

Saturday, April 9th

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

For girls in 6th – 12th grade

Registration: $10

Register here