Tickets are now on sale for Wild for a Cure to #ENDALZ Designer Bag Bingo. This event planned for September 13th is a collaboration of various local businesses and Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer participants and teams. Event attendees will enjoy a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary wine and spritzers, bingo games with prizes of designer handbags/purses/wallets and a wine pull. Attendees are encouraged to dress on-theme in their best “Wild for a Cure” animal print, jungle or safari attire.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Seating is limited.

The event is presented by Touching Hearts at Home in partnership with Image Sculptors Day Spa & Plastic Surgery, Lyndale Abilene Memory Care, Kinder Hearts Home Health & Hospice, and Visiting Angels. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association in Abilene’s upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact event coordinator Shelley Drennan at sdrennan@visitingangels.com or (325) 473-1500.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Abilene Woman’s Club, 3425 S 14th St, Abilene, TX 79605

ABOUT WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

For more information about or to register for/donate to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Abilene to be held October 8th at Nelson Park, visit act.alz.org/abilene.