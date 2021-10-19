Grace and National WASP WWII Museums to host A Conversation with Hemlock Films

A Conversation with Hemlock Films

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St.

Thursday, October 21st

6:30 pm

Free to the public

(325) 673-4587

thegracemuseum.org

The National WASP WWII Museum & The Grace Museum present, A Conversation with Hemlock Films. The conversation will start at 6:30 PM and is free to the public. Refreshments provided. Filmmakers Adam & Kara White of Hemlock Films give audiences a backstage tour into the world of historical cinematography. Enjoy stunning clips of their Emmy award-winning projects as they reveal the process of preserving our history through film.

ABOUT HEMLOCK FILMS:

Created in 1999, Hemlock Films is a full-service production company, producing projects from concept to finished piece. Their specialty at Hemlock Films is Aviation Cinema. They couple their award-winning storytelling with state-of-the-art cinematography tools to create stunning cinematic imagery for award-winning nationally broadcast films, commercials, web videos, and specialty theater films. Hemlock Films’ most recent productions are Rise Above: WASP, a short film for the Commemorative Air Force and their traveling educational experience and Emmy winning Space Chase USA airing nationally on PBS. Also airing nationally on PBS is their television docu-series titled The Restorers about people who restore vintage aircraft to tell the stories of the past, (broadcast internationally on History, PBS UK). Hemlock produced Beyond the Powder for PBS, a documentary about the legacy of the first woman’s cross-country air race and the women who continue to race today. Beyond the Powder has received Emmy nominations in the categories of Writing, Directing, and Research. It is currently broadcasting nationally on PBS. Hemlock Films has also produced the film for the mobile educational experience called Rise Above: Tuskegee Airmen for the CAF Red Tail Squadron, and a web series for Texas Flying Legends narrated by Mike Rowe. Their other feature-length aviation titles include Red Tail Reborn, and the 2003 film The Restorers that inspired their new TV series of the same name. With their poetic storytelling style and cinematic aerial photography, Hemlock’s skilled and experienced team provides Hollywood-quality work. Their documentaries have aired worldwide on the network television stations History, PBS, Discovery, Discovery Europe, and National Geographic.