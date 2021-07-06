Grace Museum exhibits works by women artists with notable names

Information from The Grace Museum:

THE GRACE COLLECTS WOMEN ARTISTS

On Display Until Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 5:00 PM

The Grace Museum – 2nd Floor

102 Cypress Street

Abilene, TX 79601

The fact that the first work of art purchased by the Abilene Fine Arts Museum in 1939 was painted by a woman artist and the fact that the museum was founded through the efforts of local woman’s club members, many of whom were artists, foretell the museum’s long history of exhibiting and collecting artwork by women artists. Paintings, fine art prints, and photographs in this exhibition featuring over 100 outstanding works of art from The Grace Museum permanent collection is a testament to the important contributions made by women artists in the 20th and 21st century.

Artwork by Lee Krasner, Alice Neel, Marion Post Wolcott, Hung Liu, Peggy Bacon, Garciella Iturbide, Melissa Miller, Beili Liu, Helen Altman, Lillian Garcia-Roig, Toni LaSelle, and Mary Ellen Mark is presented “frame to frame” with exceptional artwork by other women artists of the past and present in solidarity of purpose and achievement in the visual arts.