Grace Museum hosts classes on re-purposed window signs and all things floral

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RE-PURPOSED WINDOW SIGN CLASS
Thursday, November 7
6 PM – 8 PM
Instructor: Donna Walls

Cost: $50 non-members | $40 Grace Members

Class Limit: 20

ALL SKILL LEVELS WELCOME!

Instructor, Donna Walls will demonstrate how to repurpose vintage windows from the old Relics building downtown (now Datroo) into a beautiful sign for your home. Students
will learn how to use vinyl designs, refinish vintage wood pieces, and other DIY techniques. Multiple designs will be available to select from.

FLORAL ART – THREE WAYS
Thursday, November 21
6 PM – 8 PM
Instructors: Sarah Turner of Grand Ave. Designs and Rebecca Bridges

Cost: $55 non-members | $45 Grace Members

Class Limit: 20

Get ready for the holidays with three projects that will add creative touches to your table settings, gift-giving, and decor! ALL THREE PROJECTS incorporate unique processes that all utilize
natural botanicals.

Shallow Bowl Floral Arrangement
Pressed Floral Resin Earrings

Pounded Flower Art Print

(325) 673-4587
thegracemuseum.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Want to be a guest on KTAB 4U?

Fill out my online form.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss