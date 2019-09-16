Grace Museum hosts events for Museum Day Saturday

Information from The Grace Museum:

MUSEUM DAY

Saturday, September 21– Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Free tickets can be downloaded from www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

2019 THEME: Smithsonian Year of Music

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors—it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative to increase public engagement, advance understanding, and connect communities across the nation.

What special activities are happening at The Grace on Museum Day?

10am – 2pm: Make-n-Take DIY Musical Instruments

10am – 2pm: Abilene Philharmonic Instrument Petting Zoo

11am – 12pm: Abilene Community Band Performance

Share and tag your photos online! @MuseumDay#MuseumDay#YearOfMusic