The Grace Museum will soon open a new interactive space that both children and adults will enjoy. We learn about “Spark” before it’s official opening May 1st.

“Spark”

New Interactive Space at The Grace Museum

102 Cypress Street

Opens to the public Saturday, May 1st at 10:00 AM

Capacity limited to 25 people per hour

Advance registrations strongly encouraged

(Walk-ins welcome but spots are limited)

Reserve Your Spot Here

(325) 673-4587