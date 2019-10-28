Grace Museum to host Dia de los Muertos Family Night

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY NIGHT

Thursday, October 31

6 PM – 8 PM

FREE EVENT

The Grace Museum – Courtyard, Garage, Parking Lot, Ballroom

Come celebrate El Dia de los Muertos at The Grace! Bring your entire family out for a night of fun and cultural

traditions from the annual celebration. Help create a community ofrenda, decorate sugar skulls, get your face painted, and meet La Catrina while enjoying music, dance, games and food. Student artwork from several local schools will also be on display.

For inquiries about the event please contact Rebecca

Bridges, 325-673-4587.

Schedule of Events

6 pm – Gates Open

Activities are ongoing 6 pm – 8 pm:

Community Ofrenda

La Catrina

Bi-Lingual Book Readings

Papel Picado

Loteria

Sugar Skull Decoration

Face Painting

Signature Event Sponsor: HEB

Event Partner: LaVoz 93.3 FM

This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene

Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.