Grace Museum to host Dia de los Muertos Family Night

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY NIGHT
Thursday, October 31
6 PM – 8 PM
FREE EVENT
The Grace Museum – Courtyard, Garage, Parking Lot, Ballroom
Come celebrate El Dia de los Muertos at The Grace! Bring your entire family out for a night of fun and cultural
traditions from the annual celebration. Help create a community ofrenda, decorate sugar skulls, get your face painted, and meet La Catrina while enjoying music, dance, games and food. Student artwork from several local schools will also be on display.
For inquiries about the event please contact Rebecca
Bridges, 325-673-4587.
Schedule of Events
6 pm – Gates Open
Activities are ongoing 6 pm – 8 pm:
Community Ofrenda
La Catrina
Bi-Lingual Book Readings
Papel Picado
Loteria
Sugar Skull Decoration
Face Painting
Signature Event Sponsor: HEB
Event Partner: LaVoz 93.3 FM
This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene
Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.