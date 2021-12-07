Grace Museum to host Family Christmas celebration

FAMILY CHRISTMAS AT THE GRACE

Thursday, December 9
5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Enjoy a FREE holiday project-making event for the whole family during December ArtWalk!- Visit and take photos with Santa Claus in The Grace Museum Lobby (6-8 PM)
– Participate in handmade craft projects designed for families and children of all ages in the Education Classroom – you can make a snowman, hot chocolate jars, reindeer food, and more!
– Travel back in time with a special living history event in the Grace History Galleries and make Christmas ornaments from 1910, 1928 and 1948.

Thank you to our event sponsors who have made this event possible: Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the Arts, the City of Abilene, and the Junior League of Abilene.

