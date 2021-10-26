Grace Museum to host holiday decor classes in November

The Grace Museum is offering two classes this November to help you make your own holiday decor. We take a look at an example of what you can create.

HOMEMADE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: DOOR DECOR WREATH-MAKING

Thursday, November 4

6 PM – 8 PM

Get your home ready for the holidays! In this class you will create a new, modern wreath for your door – the perfect fall greeter, whether or not you are hosting your family for Thanksgiving. Give it your own personal flair and learn how to customize your wreath as the seasons transition from fall to winter with a few simple modifications.

Sign up with a friend, a date, or take the class by yourself! Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

INSTRUCTOR: Sarah Turner

COST: $35 ($30 for Grace Museum Members)

CLASS LIMIT: 20

HOMEMADE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: VINTAGE WINDOW PAINTING

Thursday, November 18

6 PM – 8 PM

Decorate your home with a piece of Abilene history! This class will teach you how to create your own customized nativity scene, snowmanscape, or Santa painting on a recycled vintage window from one of our beloved, former downtown businesses. These large-scale windows are the perfect patio or front porch decoration that will make a unique hometown statement.

Windows measure approximately 31” x 32”.

INSTRUCTOR: Kathryn Mitchell

COST: $45 ($40 for Grace Museum Members)

CLASS LIMIT: 20