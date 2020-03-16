Grace Museum to host mixed media class Thursday

Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
Closings and Delays
MIXED MEDIA COLLAGE WITH MARY K. HUFF
Thursday, March 19th
6 PM – 8 PM
Education Classroom – 3rd Floor
Instructor: Mary K. Huff
$25 Museum Members | $35 non-members
Class Limit: 20

Learn how to use a variety of media and text to create a balanced and interesting collage with local artist, Mary K. Huff.

Fee includes all supplies.
Participants may bring beverages and snacks of their choosing.
Class is limited to adults 18+ unless a teen is accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Register online at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs.

