Grace Museum to host reception for artist Kate Breakey

This Thursday you can meet the artist behind The Grace Museum’s newest exhibit. We learn about Kate Breakey and her works ahead of a reception featuring the artist during the November ArtWalk.

KATE BREAKEY: JOURNEY

Grace Museum Main Gallery

October 30, 2021 – February 19, 2022

From the Curator About the Exhibition Kate Breakey: Journey, curated exclusively for The Grace Museum, offers a unique view of the many techniques mastered by Breakey since she began her photography career 40 years ago developing black and white film in the darkroom. Over the years, she has enhanced distinct photographs by hand-coloring with oil paint, pastel and pencil, and embroidery and has used different processes such as orotone, photogram, inkjet printing and digital photography; all of which create a stunning and unique body of work inspired by the awe and wonder of the natural world. She continues to blur the line between photography and other media, producing images of great delicacy and surreal clarity. Her luminous portraits of birds, animals, insects, trees, flowers, skyscapes and landscapes take us to a dreamlike place where fleeting moments are memorialized as compassionate icons documenting the artist’s life journey….a journey she shares with us in this exhibition.

This project is supported by grants from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and the City of Abilene, Texas Commission on the Arts, and Still Water Foundation.

About the ArtistA native of South Australia, Kate Breakey moved to Austin, Texas in 1988. She completed a Master of Fine Art degree at the University of Texas in 1991 where she also taught photography in the Department of Art and Art History until 1997. In 1999, she moved to Tucson, Arizona. Since 1980, her work has appeared in more than 110 one-person exhibitions and in over 60 group exhibitions in the US, France, Japan, Australia, China, and New Zealand. University of Texas Press published her first monograph, Small Deaths, in 2001 and an anthology of her work, Painted Light, in 2010. Her collection of photograms, Las Sombras/The Shadows, was published in October 2012. Landscape images, selected from a lifetime of photographing all over the world, were published in a catalogue entitled Slow Light. Her work is held in many public institutions including the Center for Creative Photography in Tucson, the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos, the Austin Museum of Art, the Australian National Gallery in Canberra and the Osaka Museum in Osaka, Japan.