Grace Museum to host Valentine’s Day fundraising dinner

SWEETHEARTS AND FRIENDS
Friday, February 14
6 PM – 10 PM
The Grace Museum
LIMITED SPOTS LEFT!
Individual Tickets – $50
Reserved Tables of 8 with Champagne – $500
Purchase tickets & tables online at bit.ly/tgmsweet or call (325) 673-4587.
Friend groups and sweethearts alike are invited to The Grace Museum on Valentine’s evening for a fun and artful event. Move around the museum as you enjoy dinner and drinks, quick & easy dance lessons (if you’re so inclined), open floor dancing (if that’s more
your style), create a custom print to take home, pose for a live artist sketch, visit the photo booth and more!
*COMPLIMENTARY VALET PARKING
FOOD + DRINK
Assorted Appetizers
Italian Dinner catered by Cypress Street Station
Beer & Wine Bar
Assorted Desserts
ACTIVITIES
Dance Lessons offered by professional instructors
Open Floor Dancing with Music by Key City Entertainment
Printmaking Activity
Live Portrait Sketches by Local Artists
Photo booth
This is a fundraising event. All proceeds support The Grace Museum exhibitions and programs throughout the year.