Grace Museum to host Valentine’s Day fundraising dinner

The 2020 Abilene Go Red for Women Luncheon is just over one week away. We learn the importance of the event and what fun they have planned this year.

Abilene Go Red Luncheon Abilene Convention Center 1100 N. 6th St. Wednesday, February 5th 10:00 am- Doors/Purse Auction Open 11:30 am- Luncheon Begins $50- Individual Tickets Register or Donate Here