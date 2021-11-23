Grace Museum to host workshops for making homemade holiday décor

The Grace Museum has three opportunities this December where you or your kids can create homemade holiday décor. We get a look at some examples of what you can make.

Information from The Grace Museum:

TOT SPOT

Thursday, December 2 & Friday, December 39:30 AM & 11 AM classes both days. Register online at thegracemuseum.org/programs or call The Grace Museum at (325) 673-4587.

DECEMBER PROJECT: Handmade Christmas Wrapping Paper

Bring your preschoolers to Tot Spot as we get ready for the Christmas season! We will begin with a tour of one of our art exhibits, then move to the Education Classroom for our hands-on project. This month, each child will get to create their own Christmas wrapping paper. Family and friends will love receiving their gifts wrapped in this unique “work of art”. Tot Spot families can also enjoy spending time in Spark following the project.

ABOUT TOT SPOT:

Monthly program (1st consecutive Thursday + Friday)

For children ages 3-5 with accompanying adult (younger siblings may attend but will be charged if they do the project)

FREE for Grace Museum Members | $5 PER PARTICIPATING CHILD for Non-Members

All materials, supplies, and surfaces will be sanitized before and after each class.

Pre-registration is preferred but walk-ins are also welcome!

HOMEMADE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: OVERSIZED PAPER GARLAND

Thursday, December 2

6 PM – 8 PMRegister online at thegracemuseum.org/programs or call The Grace Museum at (325) 673-4587.

Make a BIG visual impact this holiday season! In this second class of our “Homemade for the Holidays” workshop series, we will show you how to make an oversized holiday paper garland, perfect to adorn your front door, lay across your mantel, or cascade down your staircase. This papercraft project can be tailored to any scale, added on to, or recreated with templates year after year.

This class is for adults (18+) and all skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

INSTRUCTOR: Kathryn Mitchell

COST: $25 ($20 for Grace Museum Members)

CAPACITY: 20

HOMEMADE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: SHIBORI CHRISTMAS TOWELS

Thursday, December 16

6 PM – 8 PM Register online at thegracemuseum.org/programs or call The Grace Museum at (325) 673-4587.

Take part in our last studio class of the year! Learn about and practice Japanese shibori tie-dyeing and make your own custom Christmas hand towels, perfect for any kitchen. This workshop will teach several traditional shibori folding techniques using the customary natural indigo dye. If you wish, you can also experiment with red or green dye for a more holiday feel.

This class is for adults (18+) and all skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

INSTRUCTOR: Kathryn Mitchell

COST: $25 ($20 for Grace Museum Members)

CAPACITY: 20