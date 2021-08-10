Grace Museum to show military appreciation with free movie night

The Grace Museum is showing their appreciation for military with a free movie night August 12th. We learn about that and the other free opportunities military members and their families can find at The Grace.

Information from The Grace Museum:

The Grace Museum will host a special FREE MOVIE NIGHT just for military families on August 12!

Play Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Giant Checkers, and other fun, family games in the Grace Courtyard beginning at 7 pm. Then head on up to the Rooftop, grab some popcorn, a drink, and settle in for a classic military film under the stars on our giant inflatable screen. The Hunt for Red October will begin as soon as the sun sets (about 8:30 pm).

This event is for all active duty military and their families (must show ID). All ages are welcome!

*In response to current COVID concerns, we will be limiting capacity on the Rooftop to allow for social distancing during the movie. You may come to the Grace Lobby as early as 6 pm to claim an event wristband and save your spot!