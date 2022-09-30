This Sunday you are invited to a community concert featuring Grammy Award winning band Shenandoah to help support those affected by the Eastland Complex Fire of March 2022.

All the money raised will be divided between the 8 Eastland County Volunteer Fire Departments and one winner of a drawing who lost their home in the Eastland County fires last March. The checks will be presented to the chiefs of each fire department at the concert. The winner of the drawing, who has been nominated by another person (who also lost their home) as worthy and most needful of the funding to rebuild their home, will also be announced that Sunday evening.

Fields of Love featuring Grammy Award winning band Shenandoah

Maverick Stadium

900 E Main St.

Sunday, October 2nd

Gates open at 5:00 pm

6:00 pm Michael Curtis and Friends

7:00 pm Marty Raybon and Shenandoah.

Altar call conclusion

$30 per seat

You can learn how to help by going to the festival website.