What is Main Street Fest?

Main Street Fest is a family-friendly festival in the heart of Historic Downtown Grapevine, Texas, offering three fun-filled days of live music, craft beverage experiences, delicious eats, street performers, shopping and so much more. Dates are May 19, 20, and 21, and the event is presented by Bank of the West.

What is new this year?

Main Street Fest will feature a Craft Brew Experience with over 100 brews from 50 breweries and A Taste of Texas, which is brand new and offers a tasting opportunity with more than 20 brews and 40+ craft brews from all over the Lone Star State. You can upgrade your Taste of Texas ticket to a VIP ticket and gain access to the Lone Star Lounge. Brews & Bites pairing workshop is new this year, too, featuring treats from Chez Fabien and brews from Shannon Brewing Co.

What is the featured entertainment?

The event features Vertical Horizon, a ‘90s pop rock band, and country music headliner Little Texas with evening performances. Live music will be performed along Main Street throughout the event from tribute bands including Blaze of Glory, Dunn & Brooks, and King George.

Any other new activities?

Participants can play a game of pickleball with friends at the Chicken N Pickle pickleball court, complete with bleachers for spectators. We also have a brand-new climbing rock wall on Wall Street. For kids, we have a unique KidZone and a fun carnival.

How much are the tickets?

A ticket to Main Street Fest includes access to the shows. Adults are $9, children (6-12) and seniors (62+) are $5. Weekend Pass Pins are $20 each and cover admission for all days.

The hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with complimentary admission until 5 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For tickets or more information on festival hours, parking, and free shuttle service visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest.