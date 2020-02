Oldham Lane Church of Christ’s Equip seminar is coming up this weekend. We learn about this year’s theme and how you can come out and join them.

Stronger – Equip 2020

Oldham Lane Church of Christ- 5049 Oldham Ln.

Saturday, February 8th at 6:00 pm



Sunday, February 9th

9:00 am- Sunday Bible Class

10:00 am- Sunday Worship

11:00 am- Lunch and Closing Session



olcoc.com/equip