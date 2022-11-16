Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. This show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Plan to sing along with Tritt’s vast catalog of crowd favorites like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter — songs that have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell-out shows across the globe.

Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, Set In Stone, that was just released this year. Bringing his award-winning songs to life, the Grand Ole Opry member will leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

Habitat for Humanity presents An Evening with Travis Tritt

Wylie Performing Art Center

4502 Antilley Rd.

Thursday, December 1st

7:00 pm

$80 – $125

Get your tickets here