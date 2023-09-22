Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Abilene Convention Center. The Habitat for Humanity 2023 Homecoming Gala is a can’t-miss event where we’ll come together to celebrate and support a great cause. Play unique construction games and see who will be crowned Abilene’s 2023 Homecoming King and Queen! All tickets include dinner from Graze Abilene and the opportunity to vote for your favorite Homecoming Court member!

Habitat for Humanity 2023 Homecoming Gala

Abilene Convention Center

Friday, October 6th

7:00 pm

Learn more about the gala here