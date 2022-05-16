Saturday May 21st you are invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity Abilene as they usher in the future while working to create a world where everyone has a decent home. The nonprofit is reopening a revamped version of the ReStore with a community event combining good fun with a great cause!
Activities/Entertainment:
-Local Artists
-Local Musicians
-Face Painting
-Giveaways/Raffle
-Bouncy House
-Free Hotdogs And Much More
ReStore Re-Grand Opening Festival
Habitat For Humanity ReStore
101 Fulwiler Rd.
Saturday. May 21st
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
abilenehabitat.org