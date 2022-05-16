Saturday May 21st you are invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity Abilene as they usher in the future while working to create a world where everyone has a decent home. The nonprofit is reopening a revamped version of the ReStore with a community event combining good fun with a great cause!

Activities/Entertainment:

-Local Artists

-Local Musicians

-Face Painting

-Giveaways/Raffle

-Bouncy House

-Free Hotdogs And Much More

ReStore Re-Grand Opening Festival

Habitat For Humanity ReStore

101 Fulwiler Rd.

Saturday. May 21st

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

abilenehabitat.org